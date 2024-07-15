PODCAST | Qualibooks strategy to grow SA’s reading market among school goers

The economics around reading and increasing literacy in SA takes centre stage in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Chris de Beer, director at Qualibooks Group.
De Beer, who has been with the group since 2002, has helped oversee the evolution and growth of Qualibooks from bookseller only to incorporate manufacturing, publishing and, more recently, the digital spectrum.
He says the entity has a mission “to develop a reading habit among children”.
Qualibooks offers mobile library units that serve schools lacking library facilities, the “Wheelie Bookwagon”. The company also provides a digital e-library platform for schools, namely kibooks.online. This platform offers learners, parents and educators the opportunity to access thousands of e-library resources anywhere, any time and on any device.
Even with the advancement of technology, De Beer says physical books are still the best way to develop a culture of reading in children.
The discussion highlights Qualibooks’ business model; trends around reading and literacy in SA; efforts to improve literacy rates; challenges around access to reading material; and the place of digital platforms in closing the access gap.
New education minister Siviwe Gwarube plans curriculum review
Vacant teacher posts in state schools rocket to more than 31,000
Budget cuts will jeopardise plans to fix SA’s literacy crisis, warns panel
SA’s Right to Read push amid literacy crisis
Millions of SA’s most vulnerable not getting early childhood education
Lack of books in SA’s homes throws spotlight on Pirls shock
Literacy crisis: study shows over 80% of SA’s grade 4s cannot read for meaning
