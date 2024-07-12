Business

WATCH: Outlook for doing Business in SA

Business Day TV spoke to the head of Business and Commercial Banking at Standard Bank SA, Simone Cooper

12 July 2024 - 16:02
by Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER
Simone Cooper, head of Business and Commercial Banking at Standard Bank SA, joined Business Day TV with her outlook on doing business in the country, live from Standard Bank’s “Africa unlocked — unlocking Africa’s growth” conference.

