WATCH: Standard Bank’s business, commercial banking conference in focus

Business Day TV speaks with Lungisa Fuzile, CEO of Standard Bank SA

11 July 2024 - 20:28
Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER
Unlocking growth in Africa has been at the centre of the Standard Bank Business & Commercial Banking conference. Business Day TV caught up with CEO of Standard Bank SA, Lungile Fuzile, to discuss some of the challenges hindering growth.

