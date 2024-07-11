Business

THE BIG IDEA

WATCH: How reforms can enhance small business participation

Business Day TV spoke to Chief Economist for the Economic Research Bureau and Acting Deputy Commissioner, James Hodge

11 July 2024 - 15:03
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

James Hodge, the chief economist for the Economic Research Bureau and acting deputy commissioner, joined Business Day TV to discuss economic concentration. The conversation focused on understanding competition laws and agencies, and exploring how they can be reformed to enhance small business participation.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Crypto asset service providers' FIC Act ...
Business
2.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business
3.
FREE TO READ | Skills Development
Business
4.
PODCAST: Effective tech strategies for African ...
Business
5.
FREE TO READ | Youth Day and born-free views
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.