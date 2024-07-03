Business

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Economics of SA’s funeral insurance sector in 2024

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Clinton Macdonald from KGA Life

03 July 2024 - 14:46
by Mudiwa Gavaza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/NELSON99
Picture: 123RF/NELSON99

The economics of SA’s funeral insurance sector in 2024 is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Clinton Macdonald from KGA Life. 

Macdonald says funeral insurance is “by far” the largest part of the sector, with KGA using funeral parlours as it main point of acquiring customers. He explains that parlours, many of which had expanded their operations during Covid-19 are now facing a downturn like other businesses in the economy. Headwinds for the sector also include consumers with less disposable income, inflation and growing competition from financial services players offering funeral insurance products. 

KGA Life operates nationally through an extensive distribution network of intermediary partners, and has offices in Gauteng, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Free State.

Join the discussion: 

The company, which specialises in funeral policy underwriting and regulatory compliance, describes itself as an “unconventional funeral insurance company with a unique approach” to how it operates. 

The discussion looks at: economics of funeral insurance in SA; headwinds facing the industry; competition; technology investment; and an outlook for the sector. 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts 

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST: Effective tech strategies for African banks in 2024

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Heidi Custers, digital transformation director at Backbase
Business
2 days ago

PODCAST | Plentify’s push to lower household energy costs through tech

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Jon Kornik, co-founder and CEO of Plentify
Business
5 days ago

PODCAST | Naspers/Prosus vision for profitable e-commerce growth

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ervin Tu, president and chief investment officer at Naspers and Prosus
Companies
1 week ago

PODCAST | Discussing the rise of insurance marketplaces in SA

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Vis Govender, co-founder at Everything.Insure and group CEO at FirstEquity
Business
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business
2.
R2.5bn funding platform unleashes 1.1GW of clean ...
Business
3.
PODCAST | Plentify’s push to lower household ...
Business
4.
PODCAST | Economics of SA’s funeral insurance ...
Business
5.
Digital transformation is about mindset and ...
Business

Related Articles

PODCAST: SA’s summer grains and oilseed production estimate lifted mildly

News & Fox

PODCAST: Orchestrating manoeuvres in the dark

News & Fox

PODCAST: Effective tech strategies for African banks in 2024

Business

Trump ally Steve Bannon reports to prison following contempt conviction

World

PODCAST | Plentify’s push to lower household energy costs through tech

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.