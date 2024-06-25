Business

FREE TO READ | Human Resources magazine

As diversity and a mix of generations strengthens a place of work, so recruiting for the modern workplace requires different rules and mindsets

25 June 2024 - 11:39
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Recruiting for the modern workplace has vastly different rules and mindsets. Picture: 123RF/ANTON SAMSONOV
Recruiting for the modern workplace has vastly different rules and mindsets. Picture: 123RF/ANTON SAMSONOV

There is little doubt that the human resources (HR) landscape is undergoing significant change and development, particularly as culture shifts and digital transformation combine to drive forward a new and exciting era of HR. From a cultural perspective, employees today have new focuses. We also now know that company culture is only strengthened by diversity, and SA places a high premium on diversity and female representation throughout organisations, most especially within senior leadership.

A modern workplace needs a diversified staff complement that includes employees from different generations – Gen X, Gen Z and Millennials – who each have their own approaches to work and their specific skill sets. Therefore, recruiting for the modern workplace has vastly different rules and mindsets. Our new normal is not only characterised by more inclusive strategies and spaces, but is also evolving to recognise the importance of the “human” in “human resources”. In this issue of Human Resources, we share great insights from professionals within the human capital space and hope it raises the right questions and considerations for our new modern workplace.

Rodney Weidemann, Editor

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
PODCAST | Discussing the rise of insurance ...
Business
2.
FREE TO READ | Human Resources magazine
Business
3.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business
4.
PODCAST | Economics of microlending in SA, ...
Business
5.
Sanlam ESG Barometer extends its reach beyond SA ...
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.