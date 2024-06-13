Anglo American's decarbonisation journey spurred by Envusa Energy deal

Envusa Energy — a joint venture between mining giant Anglo American and independent power producer EDF Renewables — is set to transform Southern Africa's energy landscape.

Financing has been finalised for three Envusa Energy projects that will provide 520MW of renewable energy for Anglo American’s mining businesses in SA.

Nedbank Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) played a key role in structuring, negotiating and executing the multibillion-rand financing deal for the initial phase of Envusa Energy's ecosystem.

Envusa Energy has commenced construction of the Koruson 2 cluster, comprising two wind farms and one solar PV farm located on the border of the Northern Cape and Eastern Cape. Developed in partnership with Pele Green Energy and a local community trust, commercial operations are expected to commence around 2026.

The renewable energy generated will be wheeled through the Eskom grid to Anglo American Platinum, Kumba Iron Ore and De Beers’ mining and processing operations throughout SA. This will reduce Anglo American’s carbon emissions by an estimated 1.5-million tonnes annually, enabling it to offset rising energy costs and invest in long-term sustainability.

The projects are only the first phase of the ecosystem and Envusa Energy’s goal is to reach 3GW-5GW of renewable energy generation. Anglo American is committed to being carbon neutral by 2040.

Nedbank CIB is proud to have partnered with two of its important clients — Anglo American and EDF Renewables — in helping to create the Envusa Energy platform and embracing the vision to align Anglo American’s decarbonisation commitments with SA’s accelerating energy transition.

Nedbank CIB shares Anglo American’s conviction that increased energy availability will help catalyse socioeconomic activity and improve economic development and growth prospects in SA.

Besides co-ordinating various workstreams leading to the transaction’s financial close, Nedbank CIB was also the lead arranger, lender, hedge provider, technical bank, insurance bank, facility agent and account bank, which underscores the bank’s commitment to sustainable and inclusive growth.