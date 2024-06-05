Business

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Business confidence edged up ahead of election

Business Day TV spoke to RMB’s chief economist, Isaah Mhlanga

05 June 2024 - 15:18
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Sacci's business confidence increased to 111.5 points in November from 108.6 in the prior month. Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
Sacci's business confidence increased to 111.5 points in November from 108.6 in the prior month. Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES

Business confidence edged up in the second quarter. The RMB/BER BCI rose by five points during the period as just over a third of survey respondents were satisfied with the prevailing business conditions. Business Day TV spoke to RMB’s chief economist, Isaah Mhlanga, for more insight.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Be proactive: use cutting-edge tech to safeguard ...
Business
2.
WATCH: Business confidence edged up ahead of ...
Business
3.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business
4.
How much should your net worth be at age 40?
Business
5.
PODCAST | Vodacom boss details network resilience ...
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.