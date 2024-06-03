With the ANC having received only 40% of the vote, the country is on the brink of a new political era. For a deeper perspective on how the business community views the result and looming coalitions, Business Day TV spoke to Business Unity SA CEO Cas Coovadia.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Business reacts to SA’s election results
Business Day TV spoke to Business Unity SA CEO Cas Coovadia
With the ANC having received only 40% of the vote, the country is on the brink of a new political era. For a deeper perspective on how the business community views the result and looming coalitions, Business Day TV spoke to Business Unity SA CEO Cas Coovadia.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.