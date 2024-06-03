Business

WATCH: Business reacts to SA’s election results

Business Day TV spoke to Business Unity SA CEO Cas Coovadia

03 June 2024 - 15:49
by Business Day TV
Cas Coovadia Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Cas Coovadia Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

With the ANC having received only 40% of the vote, the country is on the brink of a new political era. For a deeper perspective on how the business community views the result and looming coalitions, Business Day TV spoke to Business Unity SA CEO Cas Coovadia.

