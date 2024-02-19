Risk and compliance returns must be submitted to the FIC without further delay

All designated non-financial businesses and professions (DNFBPs) are reminded that they must register with the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) and submit their risk and compliance return (RCR) to avoid additional scrutiny or administrative sanctions.

DNFBPs included as accountable institutions in terms of schedule 1 of the FIC Act (Act 38 of 2001) must ensure they are registered with the FIC before they can meet their regulatory requirements.

Why must RCRs be submitted?

Directives 6 and 7, published by the FIC, require certain accountable institutions to submit information regarding their understanding of money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing (ML, TF and PF) risks through an RCR:

Legal practitioners, trust company and service providers, estate agents and gambling institutions are covered in directive 6

Credit providers, high-value goods dealers, the SA Mint, the SA Post Office and crypto asset service providers are covered in directive 7

The information obtained through the submission of an RCR is critical in enhancing the FIC’s risk-based supervision capability. Failure to submit a risk and compliance return can lead to administrative action in respect of section 62E of the FIC Act.