Thabi Leoka claims to hold a PhD from the London School of Economics despite the university saying it has no records of her degree. File photo: RUSSELL ROBERTS/BUSINESS DAY
The Institute of Directors in SA has stressed the importance of conducting due diligence checks on board members before their appointment after renowned economist Thabi Leoka’s PhD qualification came into question.
Business Day TV spoke to Parmi Natesan, CEO of IoDSA, about the importance of the vetting process.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Directors’ qualifications: importance of due diligence before appointment
Business Day TV spoke to Parmi Natesan, CEO of IoDSA
The Institute of Directors in SA has stressed the importance of conducting due diligence checks on board members before their appointment after renowned economist Thabi Leoka’s PhD qualification came into question.
Business Day TV spoke to Parmi Natesan, CEO of IoDSA, about the importance of the vetting process.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.