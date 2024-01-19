Business

WATCH: Directors’ qualifications: importance of due diligence before appointment

Business Day TV spoke to Parmi Natesan, CEO of IoDSA

19 January 2024 - 17:37
by Business Day TV
Thabi Leoka claims to hold a PhD from the London School of Economics despite the university saying it has no records of her degree. File photo: RUSSELL ROBERTS/BUSINESS DAY
The Institute of Directors in SA has stressed the importance of conducting due diligence checks on board members before their appointment after renowned economist Thabi Leoka’s PhD qualification came into question.

Business Day TV spoke to Parmi Natesan, CEO of IoDSA, about the importance of the vetting process.

