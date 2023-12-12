Transforming the role of business in society through values-based leadership

So we are always acting out our values, but I think the main difference is to understand the differentiation between what the espoused or implicit and the enacted or explicit values are in an organisation.

Values-based leadership is essentially a reaction to the corporate accounting scandals the 1990s, such as WorldCom and Enron. It is a considered attempt to set up a new way of thinking about leadership, where your espoused values and your enacted values can align.

Charles Warriner, the author of The Problem of Organisational Purpose, says that companies have different purposes for different audiences: for their members, for their stakeholders, and for their consumers and clients. And so, he says, these purposes are essentially fictions.

Could the alignment between espoused and enacted values not be termed “integrity” in the sense of organisations walking the talk? And if so, are you basically teaching companies to have more integrity?

In the sense that what we're looking for is an authentic acting out of companies’ values in the world, yes. But what I'm trying to do is to avoid lapsing into separating things in a binary way between virtue and evil.

So, in my teaching, what I try to get students to grapple with is whether, as organisations or at an individual level, we are all capable of both. We all as individuals hold values that are divisive and nonbinary; our self-centred and self-serving values are in tension with more altruistic and benevolent values. And this also plays out at an organisational level.

How do you teach something like that?

The two core elements of what I teach is critical thinking — how to achieve a balance between these so-called binaries — and reflective practice.

Critical thinking is hinged on balancing instrumental rationality and value rationality. Instrumental rationality is more strategic. It's like, these are the rules of the game. This is what our competitors are doing. This is the strategic terrain. It's what we conventionally think of as calculated strategy.

Whereas value rationality is where you stick your flag in the ground and say, these are the values I live by, or we live by, and we will not budge from them.

Max Weber, the godfather of literature on bureaucracy, writes about value rationality and instrumental rationality and says any decision made on the basis of one alone is potentially harmful.

So how we appraise values, from a critical thinking perspective, is about balancing value and instrumental rationality.

So, when things are going well and business is booming, then you can respond with value rationality, but when things are dire — for instance when you're not meeting shareholders expectations — then it's instrumental rationality all the way, right? Or the other way round, like when a billionaire suddenly becomes an altruist ...

That's exactly the dichotomy that we're trying to deal with, and where reflective practice comes in. And the teaching of reflective practice is not something you can do through textbooks alone. So we put students through processes of grappling with some difficult and challenging questions, like how to make a decision precisely when you're pushed.

For example, the first case study they deal with is whether they would have gone to the 2018 Future Investment Initiative (AKA Davos in the desert) in Saudi Arabia after the international outcry after veteran journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a known critic of the country's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. This case study is intended to make them reflect at an early stage — before we even start the course — how they would rationalise the decision to either go or not go.

Through engaging with reflective practice, we're building their capacity to not lapse into instrumental value rationality, but to have the awareness to bring both of those rationalities [to the decision-making process]. And what's important about this is that we’re not prescribing what values they should have. We’re not setting up a set of good values and bad values. We are empowering them to grapple with values by themselves.

In your years of teaching, what are some of the greatest lessons that you yourself have learnt?

The most important thing I have learnt is to embrace a co-constructed learning experience with the students that is fully inclusive of their worlds, and to engage in a Socratic process that's reflective so there's a constant feedback loop.

I think this approach is what distinguishes the UCT GSB from a lot of other institutions in terms of its teaching of leadership. Whether it's on the MBA programme or the Executive MBA programme, there's a personal transformation that students go through in terms of building the leadership capacities from the inside out, and not just from textbooks.

What is the vision of the Alan Gray Centre for Values-Based Leadership?

The vision for the Alan Gray Centre for Values-Based Leadership was developed by the chair, professor Kurt April, and it delineates along two broad dimensions: personal leadership and organisational leadership.

The personal leadership aspects get students to grapple with what it really means to show up at a personal level as a leader in the world. It's a personal journey that dives quite deep into an individual's own capacities, their own values and their own experiences.

I teach organisational leadership, and we're bringing more of that systems perspective, we're applying design thinking, we're trying to think through the complexities of what's driving value divergence in an organisation.