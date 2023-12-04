FREE TO READ | Local franchising sector's strengths uncovered

SA is a franchising nation with a large range of businesses employing hundreds of thousands of workers and contributing millions to the economy. The strength of the local franchising sector is a tribute to the value of standardised business procedures, contracts and proposals, along with the support that the model offers to budding entrepreneurs in a country that desperately needs to stimulate small business.

In this issue of Franchising, we review the sector’s strengths as revealed by the Franchise Association of SA’s latest survey. What’s really interesting about franchising in SA is that it’s dominated by local businesses, with almost 75% of our franchises being local in origin, so we dig into the reasons behind this, as well as the potential challenges international franchises might face in setting up shop here.

Of course, a business is only as strong as its people, and thus effective HR management is crucial. We look at the type of information that should be included in a franchise manual in this respect, along with the legal obligations that franchisers and franchisees should bear in mind when operating a business in SA. Staying on that theme, we gauge the outlook for HR and payroll outsourcing franchises in a world of distributed teams.

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):