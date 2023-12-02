Business

PODCAST | Is now the right time to get into fixed income?

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Attila Kamikoy, managing partner of Levantine & Co Wealth Managers

02 December 2023 - 08:26
Picture: SHUTTERSTOCK VIA OLD MUTUAL INVESTMENT GROUP
Fixed income as an area of investment is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Attila Kamikoy, managing partner of Levantine & Co Wealth Managers. 

Kamikoy shares his perspective on why investors should embrace the fixed-income shift because of the evolving economic landscape. 

Kamikoy says the significance of the shift lies in the fact that major institutional investors, such as pension funds and endowments, target returns of about 6% and are now viewing fixed-income assets as an important part of their portfolio to achieve these returns.

Join the discussion:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

He adds that the case is building for individual investors to consider the same for their portfolios

The discussion includes the state of fixed income; reasons for growth in this asset class; the appropriate type of fixed-income investments; and a look at government bonds versus company paper. 

• Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. 

