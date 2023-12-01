Red Rocket enables businesses to buy direct renewable electricity

Revolutionary independent power producer (IPP) Red Rocket is again thrusting its engines. Its newest venture aims to provide affordable, renewable electricity to be purchased directly by businesses.

The power crisis has been felt throughout SA, making itself at home in the minds of citizens and organisations.

From education, health and business to other sectors, the country has been united in the impassioned call: “Bring in more energy.”

The need for innovative measures to alleviate the shortage of this vital resource cannot be overstated when considering the revenue and many business hours lost.

For the past decade Red Rocket has been committed to its mission of supplying the country with electricity from its renewable energy sources, answering the call for added electricity generation capacity.

The latest project is the culmination of many years of operating in the South African electricity sector, initially as Building Energy’s Africa and Middle East expansion, and since 2020 as Red Rocket, spearheaded by CEO Matteo Brambilla.

With this operation expected to be in full swing from 2026, South African businesses can look forward to extra generation capacity and the ability to buy renewable electricity directly from the generating facility.