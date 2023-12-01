Red Rocket enables businesses to buy direct renewable electricity
Electricity to come from wind and solar facilities constructed specifically for this purpose
Revolutionary independent power producer (IPP) Red Rocket is again thrusting its engines. Its newest venture aims to provide affordable, renewable electricity to be purchased directly by businesses.
The power crisis has been felt throughout SA, making itself at home in the minds of citizens and organisations.
From education, health and business to other sectors, the country has been united in the impassioned call: “Bring in more energy.”
The need for innovative measures to alleviate the shortage of this vital resource cannot be overstated when considering the revenue and many business hours lost.
For the past decade Red Rocket has been committed to its mission of supplying the country with electricity from its renewable energy sources, answering the call for added electricity generation capacity.
The latest project is the culmination of many years of operating in the South African electricity sector, initially as Building Energy’s Africa and Middle East expansion, and since 2020 as Red Rocket, spearheaded by CEO Matteo Brambilla.
With this operation expected to be in full swing from 2026, South African businesses can look forward to extra generation capacity and the ability to buy renewable electricity directly from the generating facility.
This offering aims to find willing customers to purchase renewable energy from us at a competitive priceMatteo Brambilla, CEO of Red Rocket
Brambilla says: “With the regulatory framework evolving rapidly, we are trying to stay close to the market and find innovative ways to meet the demand for electricity.
“From this perspective, this offering aims to find willing customers to purchase renewable energy from us at a competitive price.”
Red Rocket has established itself as a major contributor in the country and continent’s renewable energy industry.
In 2021/2022, the company more than doubled the megawatts it supplied the national grid, to an impressive 242MW, with another 373MW of wind projects now under construction and 1,337MW of wind and solar projects moving towards construction in the next year.
Currently, Red Rocket's Kathu Solar 81 MWp photovoltaics (PV) facility and Tororo Solar North 10MWp solar plant generate a combined capacity of about 190GWh per year.
Since operation commenced in 2014, Kathu Solar has produced 1,559GWh of solar energy using polycrystalline monofacial PV modules with single axis hydraulic tracking system.
The facility is situated near Kathu in the Northern Cape.
Tororo Solar, situated in eastern Uganda, has produced 97.21GWh since operation commenced in September 2017.
Roggeveld Wind Farm is the company’s wind project between the Western Cape and Northern Cape.
Located near Laingsburg, Matjiesfontein and Sutherland, it generates about 613GWh per year, meeting the needs of approximately 49,200 households.
Red Rocket also owns and fully operates a hydroelectric power plant, Kruisvallei Hydro, in the Free State.
The current phase in the company’s growth is the construction of a renewable energy facility of up to 2,000MW from which businesses can purchase electricity, and have the flexibility to choose the amount of power required to meet their business needs.
The electricity on offer to businesses from 2026 is expected to come from wind and solar facilities constructed specifically for this purpose.
At Red Rocket we firmly believe that sustainable investing is not only the right thing to do, but also an essential component of long-term value creationMaggie Logan, head of sustainable investments at Red Rocket
Red Rocket is firmly rooted in the proactive implementation of its sustainability values and constantly puts great consideration into the impact footprint of its operations.
Numerous initiatives, including the Sustainable Development Goals, underpin its mission and ensure that it approaches projects in a manner that empowers communities.
All projects are designed, developed and operated in compliance with Equator Principles, International Finance Corporation performance standards and Good International Industry practices.
Maggie Logan, head of sustainable investments at Red Rocket, says: “At Red Rocket we firmly believe that sustainable investing is not only the right thing to do, but also an essential component of long-term value creation.
“We recognise that our investment decisions have far-reaching implications for the environment, society and the overall wellbeing of our stakeholders.”
Charging ahead with its philosophy, the company is on a steady growth path to harness the power of nature’s technologies.
Now, with a 196-strong team, the mission is to go bigger and better in terms of the size and magnitude of each project, and the promise to build a better future for all.
For more information about how businesses can buy their share of 2,000MW of affordable, renewable electricity, e-mail givemepower@redrocket.energy or visit Red Rocket's website here.
Terms and conditions apply.
This article was sponsored by Red Rocket.