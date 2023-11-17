Business

FREE TO READ | Best Lawyers 2024

Country's legal professionals recognised by awards and their peers

17 November 2023 - 16:08
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/ITCHAZNONG
Picture: 123RF/ITCHAZNONG

Best Lawyers, the oldest and most respected peer review accolade company in the legal profession, this year recognised 46 South African lawyers as Lawyer of the Year.

The “Lawyer of the Year” honours are awarded annually to only one lawyer per practice area in each region. Lawyers are nominated for consideration and voted on by lawyers working in the same practice area and located in the same geographic region.

To see the full list go here.

 

Browse through the page below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
PODCAST | The economics of philanthropy according ...
Companies
2.
Funders urged to stop backing TotalEnergies’ ...
Business
3.
Competition Commission’s public interest ...
Opinion
4.
MICHELLE KNOWLES AND DENISE COPPIN: How ...
Opinion
5.
FREE TO READ | Best Lawyers 2024
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.