Best Lawyers, the oldest and most respected peer review accolade company in the legal profession, this year recognised 46 South African lawyers as Lawyer of the Year.
The “Lawyer of the Year” honours are awarded annually to only one lawyer per practice area in each region. Lawyers are nominated for consideration and voted on by lawyers working in the same practice area and located in the same geographic region.
FREE TO READ | Best Lawyers 2024
Country's legal professionals recognised by awards and their peers
Best Lawyers, the oldest and most respected peer review accolade company in the legal profession, this year recognised 46 South African lawyers as Lawyer of the Year.
The “Lawyer of the Year” honours are awarded annually to only one lawyer per practice area in each region. Lawyers are nominated for consideration and voted on by lawyers working in the same practice area and located in the same geographic region.
To see the full list go here.
Browse through the page below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.