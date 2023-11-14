Business Day TV talks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
World-class facility in Breede Valley will allow Eskom to store excess power
The commission has tested its systems and is prepared for the voter registration weekend
City of Joburg spokesperson Virgil James says the metro is waiting for a letter from COPE terminating Makhubele’s membership
Businesses are increasingly using the firm’s products as extensions of their operations
Stats SA data shows that the number of formally employed South Africans increased in the third quarter, but manufacturing and mining shed jobs
Card payments have experienced the most growth due to security concerns, particularly the physical theft of mobile phones
Pets are becoming more prominent in Japanese life as the birth rate continues to plummet
India stand on the verge of a World Cup final but must first overcome their bogey team New Zealand in their semifinal
It’s an impressive new addition to a farm that was bustling with visitors on a sun-splashed early-summer weekend
Recent media reports suggest that SA farmers that fail to meet BEE requirements may face export restrictions to the EU and UK but industry bodies have refuted these claims.
Business Day writer Denene Erasmus joined Business Day TV to discuss this in greater detail.
WATCH: Export rules don’t preclude white farmers from selling to EU and UK
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day writer Denene Erasmus
