WATCH: Export rules don’t preclude white farmers from selling to EU and UK

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day writer Denene Erasmus

14 November 2023 - 15:41
by Business Day TV
Picture: SUPPLIED
Recent media reports suggest that SA farmers that fail to meet BEE requirements may face export restrictions to the EU and UK but industry bodies have refuted these claims.

Business Day writer Denene Erasmus joined Business Day TV to discuss this in greater detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

