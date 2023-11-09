PODCAST | Legal Practice Council ramps up fight against errant lawyers

In this edition of Business Law Focus, host Evan Pickworth interviews the provincial director of the Eastern Cape office of the Legal Practice Council, Alfred Hoba, and LPC spokesperson Kabelo Letebele.
They debate recent criticism that the council is not acting fast enough against errant lawyers, and look to the future of regulation of the profession, notably the drive to enhance access to justice for more South Africans.
Listen to the conversation:
The context
As the year draws to an end, the legal profession and the country in general continue to reflect on the impact of the Legal Practice Act (LPA) since it was introduced back in 2014. One of the areas of reflection is the LPC, established five years ago, with a mandate as set out in section 5 of the LPA which includes, but is not limited to, regulating the profession and protecting the public.
Critics are quick to point to a few instances where there might have been a challenge or problem around bringing a legal practitioner to book. However, many overlook the clear facts around outcomes of complaints attended to by the LPC, which include as many as 9,590 complaints resolved or finalised so far in 2023.
