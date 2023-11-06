FREE TO READ | Property magazine looks at commercial and residential

Business

Property magazine looks at commercial and residential

Bricks and mortar still an option, while other opportunities abound, such as repurposed spaces and the benefits of disruptive technology

06 November 2023 - 11:00
Picture: BUSINESS DAY/123RF/ANTON SAMSONOV
Picture: BUSINESS DAY/123RF/ANTON SAMSONOV

In this issue of Property, our experts share that bricks and mortar is still a solid foundation for investment.

We also tackle the benefits of disruptive technology, delve into why South Africans are looking overseas to diversify their property portfolios, be it to secure a “golden visa” or the potential to make a solid return in a foreign currency, and we discuss what the Urban Development Zone tax incentive means for developers and investors.

We delve into why investing in commercial property requires a thorough understanding of the associated tax and legal implications and we also look at repurposed commercial spaces: what they are, and what drives them, plus much more. 

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

ALSO READ:

Industrial property continues to outperform retail and office sectors

Low vacancies, especially in warehousing and logistics facilities, and limited supply drive demand countrywide
Companies
1 week ago

Co.Space: From side hustles to success stories

Co.Space has created a launch pad for backyard butchers, bakers and candlestick-makers
News & Fox
4 days ago

Q & A: SA Reit Association CEO Joanne Solomon on celebrating 10 years

The listed property sector body is optimistic about the next 10 years
Companies
2 weeks ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.