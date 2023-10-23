Business

FREE TO READ | Risk Management Awards

Nine categories of risk-related initiatives delivering innovative and creative projects recognised by awards in 2023

23 October 2023 - 12:21
Picture: 123RF/PEOPLEMANAGERS12
The Institute of Risk Management SA's (Irmsa) industry awards recognise organisations that have prioritised risk management in their business operations.

The judges pay particular attention to any risk-related initiatives with recognition given to those who have applied innovative and creative projects that enable sustainable growth in a responsible manner. In 2023 nine industry awards were made.

Delivering the Irmsa 2023/24 Risk Report at the function, Irmsa acting CEO and chief risk adviser Christopher Palm explained that the overarching theme is that SA is in apolycrisis.

A polycrisis is a situation in which multiple crises occur simultaneously or in quick succession, creating a complex and interconnected web of risks for governments, organisations and societies.

“A polycrisis is particularly challenging to manage as it can create feedback loops, exacerbating existing problems and creating new ones,” he said.

 

Browse through the pages below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

