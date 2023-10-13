In this issue of Local Government we take a look at energy and ask is government’s Energy Action Plan making inroads in solving SA’s power generation and transmission problems?
We also tackle SA’s transport and water infrastructure and posit that it is no longer what it once was.
Our experts also share that SA has a resourceful network of organisations working towards reducing hunger in the country. Where there are challenges, there are opportunities and none are as ready to capitalise on them as those seeking to fight hunger.
This issue of Local Government also highlights challenges with agri-funding and digital skills development.
Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
FREE TO READ | Local government holds key to sustainable infrastructure
The African tech industry is on the rise, but we have a long way to go; small farmers play a big role in food security but need better business plans to secure funding
In this issue of Local Government we take a look at energy and ask is government’s Energy Action Plan making inroads in solving SA’s power generation and transmission problems?
We also tackle SA’s transport and water infrastructure and posit that it is no longer what it once was.
Our experts also share that SA has a resourceful network of organisations working towards reducing hunger in the country. Where there are challenges, there are opportunities and none are as ready to capitalise on them as those seeking to fight hunger.
This issue of Local Government also highlights challenges with agri-funding and digital skills development.
Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
ALSO READ:
New move to cull cadres in cities
Municipal debt relief ‘will leave SA worse off’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.