Business

FREE TO READ | Local government holds key to sustainable infrastructure

The African tech industry is on the rise, but we have a long way to go; small farmers play a big role in food security but need better business plans to secure funding

13 October 2023 - 11:55
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: BUSINESS DAY/123RF/KARANDAEV
Picture: BUSINESS DAY/123RF/KARANDAEV

In this issue of Local Government we take a look at energy and ask is government’s Energy Action Plan making inroads in solving SA’s power generation and transmission problems?

We also tackle SA’s transport and water infrastructure and posit that it is no longer what it once was.

Our experts also share that SA has a resourceful network of organisations working towards reducing hunger in the country. Where there are challenges, there are opportunities and none are as ready to capitalise on them as those seeking to fight hunger.

This issue of Local Government also highlights challenges with agri-funding and digital skills development.

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

ALSO READ:

New move to cull cadres in cities

A law enacted last year to loosen the grip of political parties on local government is facing a challenge in the labour court on constitutional ...
Features
2 days ago

Municipal debt relief ‘will leave SA worse off’

Treasury extends deadline for municipalities to have Eskom debt written off
National
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
New cadastral system will not solve exploration ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Gordhan’s appeal over Mango sale is ‘strange’, ...
National
3.
Business Unity SA calls for urgent takeover of UIF
National
4.
FREE TO READ | Local government holds key to ...
Business
5.
Shrinking mineral reserves pose risk for SA ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.