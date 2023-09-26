Business

WATCH: Business cycle index improves for second consecutive month

Business Day TV talks to Hugo Pienaar, chief economist at the Bureau of Economic Research

26 September 2023 - 20:18
Own your career gap as an opportunity to pursue personal growth, family commitments or a much-needed break and be proud of the experience and skills you gained during this time. Picture: 123RF/HASLOO

The Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator improved for a second consecutive month in July, supported by an acceleration in the six-month smoothed growth rate of job adverts. Business Day TV spoke to Hugo Pienaar, chief economist at the Bureau of Economic Research, for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

