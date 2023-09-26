Own your career gap as an opportunity to pursue personal growth, family commitments or a much-needed break and be proud of the experience and skills you gained during this time. Picture: 123RF/HASLOO
The Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator improved for a second consecutive month in July, supported by an acceleration in the six-month smoothed growth rate of job adverts. Business Day TV spoke to Hugo Pienaar, chief economist at the Bureau of Economic Research, for more detail.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Business cycle index improves for second consecutive month
Business Day TV talks to Hugo Pienaar, chief economist at the Bureau of Economic Research
