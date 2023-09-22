PODCAST | Navigating fixed income with PSG

Fixed income investments are the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Lyle Sankar, head of fixed Income at PSG Asset Management.
Sankar explains that fixed income is a type of investment that pays a fixed amount of interest, dividends or return over a set period of time. Fixed-income investments are generally considered to be less risky than other types of investments, such as stocks, but they also offer lower potential returns.
The Reserve Bank chose, this week, told hold borrowing costs steady, the repo rate remaining unchanged at 8.25%.
Lyle Sankar, Head of Fixed Income at PSG Asset Management. PICTURE: Supplied
Sankar says this rate sets a “floor” or minimum that investors would expect from fixed income investments. He notes the central bank’s concerns about inflation remaining elevated for the next year.
Topics of discussion include money market versus longer-dated bonds; the returns that government bonds can deliver for investors; and whether or not developed market rates are actually more attractive than local investments.
Sankar also highlights that to navigate the challenges of the current market successfully, one needs to think independently and avoid overpaying for investments based on potentially unwise perceptions of “safe|” assets.
