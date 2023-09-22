Business

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Navigating fixed income with PSG

Business Day Spotlight is joined by Lyle Sankar, head of fixed Income at PSG Asset Management

22 September 2023 - 17:34
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/chipus
Picture: 123RF/chipus

Fixed income investments are the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Lyle Sankar, head of fixed Income at PSG Asset Management. 

Sankar explains that fixed income is a type of investment that pays a fixed amount of interest, dividends or return over a set period of time. Fixed-income investments are generally considered to be less risky than other types of investments, such as stocks, but they also offer lower potential returns.

The Reserve Bank chose, this week, told hold borrowing costs steady, the repo rate remaining unchanged at 8.25%.

Join the discussion: 

Lyle Sankar, Head of Fixed Income at PSG Asset Management. PICTURE: Supplied
Lyle Sankar, Head of Fixed Income at PSG Asset Management. PICTURE: Supplied

Sankar says this rate sets a “floor” or minimum that investors would expect from fixed income investments. He notes the central bank’s concerns about inflation remaining elevated for the next year. 

Topics of discussion include money market versus longer-dated bonds; the returns that government bonds can deliver for investors; and whether or not developed market rates are actually more attractive than local investments. 

Sankar also highlights that to navigate the challenges of the current market successfully, one needs to think independently and avoid overpaying for investments based on potentially unwise perceptions of “safe|” assets.

• Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. 

MORE PODCASTS

PODCAST: Zoho’s push to dominate enterprise software in Africa

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Andrew Bourne, Zoho’s regional head for Africa
Business
3 days ago

PODCAST |Jawitz Properties unpacks the pressures on the property market

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Herschel Jawitz, CEO of Jawitz Properties
Markets
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Impact of Zim’s election on SA and Sadc countries

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Louw Nel, senior political analyst at Oxford Economics
Politics
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
PODCAST | Navigating fixed income with PSG
Business
2.
PRINCE NWADEYI: Lending to the informal economy ...
Opinion
3.
Investment firm hails mining firms’ energy ...
Companies / Mining
4.
FREE | Read the July 2023 edition of Business Law ...
Business
5.
WATCH: BLSA cautions against SOE shareholding plan
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.