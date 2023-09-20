WATCH: BLSA cautions against SOE shareholding plan

Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA. Picture: MASI LOSI
Business Leadership SA (BLSA) has voiced concern about a proposed shareholding model for state-owned enterprises that has been outlined in the National State Enterprises Draft Bill. The current model suggests that the state would retain majority ownership in SOEs.
BLSA, however, suggests an alternative approach where the state holds a minority share, and rather puts into effect an independent company that will ensure effective running of these companies. Business Day TV discussed the idea in detail with Business Day journalist Thando Maeko.
