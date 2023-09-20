WATCH: BLSA cautions against SOE shareholding plan

Business

20 September 2023 - 15:43
by Business Day TV
Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA. Picture: MASI LOSI
Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA. Picture: MASI LOSI

Business Leadership SA (BLSA) has voiced concern about a proposed shareholding model for state-owned enterprises that has been outlined in the National State Enterprises Draft Bill. The current model suggests that the state would retain majority ownership in SOEs.

BLSA, however, suggests an alternative approach where the state holds a minority share, and rather puts into effect an independent company that will ensure effective running of these companies. Business Day TV discussed the idea in detail with Business Day journalist Thando Maeko.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

