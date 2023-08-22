Business

WATCH: Brics and the state of SA’s manufacturing sector

Business Day TV spoke to Mamiki Matlawa, business development executive of ACTOM

22 August 2023 - 16:17 Business Day TV
President Cyril Rampahosa and China’s President Xi Jinping will meet on the sidelines of the 15th Brics Summit in Johannesburg. File picture: BLOOMBERG.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that load-shedding woes will end in 2024. The Brics Bank, in the meantime, has committed to assisting SA with its energy crisis. 

Business development executive of ACTOM Mamiki Matlawa, a supplier of electrical equipment, is attending the Brics summit in Johannesburg, and Business Day TV spoke to her about the state of the country’s manufacturing sector and its role in securing the continent’s energy future.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

