WATCH: BLSA says delay in electricity bill is appalling

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day writer Linda Ensor

22 August 2023 - 16:21 Business Day TV
Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA. Picture: MASI LOSI
Business Leadership SA (BLSA) has criticised the delay of the Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill. BLSA says the bill, which is facing administrative hurdles after gaining cabinet approval in March, is central to the joint efforts of business and the government to solving the electricity crisis.

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day writer Linda Ensor, who provided further insight.

