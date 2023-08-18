The difficulties faced by impact investors in accessing funds in Africa is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Bernard Chidzero, senior adviser to The Bridgespan Group.
Bridgespan has released a research report shedding light on the challenges Africa-based fund managers encounter in accessing capital for social impact.
According to the UN, impact investing is the deployment of funds into investments “that generate a measurable and beneficial social or environmental impact alongside a financial return on investment.”
Join the discussion:
Chidzero, one of the report’s authors, says these obstacles not only hinder opportunities to address global social and environmental issues but also prevent asset managers and owners from achieving their financial objectives.
Bridgespan, a global nonprofit, says it “collaborates with social change organisations, philanthropists, and impact investors”. Its services include strategy consulting and advising, sourcing and diligence, and leadership team support, with locations in Boston, Johannesburg, Mumbai, New York, and San Francisco.
Topics of discussion include: Bridgespan’s business model; challenges facing Africa-based fund managers in accessing capital for social impact; a definition of impact investing; comparisons with venture and other types of funding on the continent.
PODCAST | Impact investing made difficult in Africa
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Bernard Chidzero, senior adviser to The Bridgespan Group
