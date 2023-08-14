Hotels and airlines go out the box to attract experience-hungry travellers

New York — Casino operator MGM Resorts International is finding Formula One’s inaugural stop in Las Vegas is as much of a draw as its slot machines this year, and it is not the only company realising that travellers are increasingly seeking out experiences beyond the traditional draws for tourists.
Global travel has rebounded in a big way in the post-pandemic period, but travellers are no longer plunking down as much cash on souvenirs, and instead are splurging on sporting events or concert tickets in new destinations.
Airlines, hotels and travel operators are increasingly capitalising on that, venturing beyond their usual services to arrange bookings for special experiences to keep customers.
“Our gaming revenues are up, but relatively flat,” MGM CEO Bill Hornbuckle said, adding that revenue growth was being driven by entertainment, and luxury food and drink experiences. “There’s just this appetite for experience at a higher level that people seem to be prepared to pay for.”
Tourist spending on experiences such as restaurants, amusement parks and nightclubs globally was up 65% in March, the most recent month for which data is available, from March 2019, before the pandemic, according to Mastercard’s Travel Industry Trends 2023 report. But spending by travellers on goods such as cosmetics, jewellery and electronics is up just 12%, the report said.
“People love experiences,” Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky told investors on a post-earnings call in early August. On the Airbnb website, 95% of reviews for experiences receive a 5-star review while 84% of home stays get that rating, he said.
“That means that people on a statistical basis like experiences even more than homes,” he said.
Chesky said Airbnb, a website that allows travellers to book short-term room or home rentals, plans to expand its experience offerings in coming years.
Other companies have also found revenues from experiences are growing.
Online travel company Tripadvisor’s experiences platform Viator posted a 59% rise in second quarter revenue to $216m. The platform accounted for about 44% of the company’s revenue in the quarter, up from 33% a year ago, according to company figures.
“This year is on track to be another record-breaking year for our category. We’re outpacing 2022’s and pre-pandemic bookings,” said a Viator spokesperson.
About two-thirds of total travel globally is now booked online, but just about 30% of things to do while on vacation are booked online, said Dan Wasiolek, Morningstar equity analyst.
Traditional operators
Traditional hotel and flight operators are trying to tap into that business. American Airlines in June started giving loyalty members the ability to earn flight miles and points on entertainment purchases when they book through the airline’s website. The company said it has seen a significant increase in members using the site to purchase event tickets.
Hotel operator Marriott International in February named its first “chief customer officer” to develop and execute the company’s global consumer strategy.
“We’ve been showcasing our experiences, which to me is about giving people access to things that they either couldn’t necessarily plan or organise themselves,” the new executive, Peggy Roe, said in an interview.
She cited examples such as an auction for members to learn tricks on the field, as well as get manicures, with a professional US women’s soccer player in Washington.
Hornbuckle said MGM’s occupancy level for November, when the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix is scheduled, is double that in the same period a year ago, despite a higher price rate. He also said the biggest booking day of the year for the company in Las Vegas was the day the National Football League’s Las Vegas Raiders released their yearly schedule for games.
Hilton Worldwide saw a record number of points redeemed for experiences in 2022, and points redeemed for experiences so far this year have doubled from a year ago, said Brad Anderson, vice-president of Hilton Honors Program Strategy.
Competitor Hyatt Hotels launched an experience programme in November 2022 with more than 200 experiences such as foraging in a Hungarian forest for truffles with expert hunters and their dogs or taking a spritz cocktail masterclass in Venice. The company said it has since increased its offerings by about 25%.
Hotels and airlines go out the box to attract experience-hungry travellers
CEO says Airbnb plans to expand its offerings as people love experiences
Reuters
