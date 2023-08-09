Businesses offering trade credit are seeing a rise in insolvencies, with factors such as load-shedding and higher interest rates contributing to the increase. Business Day TV spoke to Frank Knight, CEO Debtsource, about how businesses can manage credit exposure, as well as how to identify potential insolvency risks.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How to identify potential insolvency risks
Business Day TV talks to Frank Knight, CEO of Debtsource
Businesses offering trade credit are seeing a rise in insolvencies, with factors such as load-shedding and higher interest rates contributing to the increase. Business Day TV spoke to Frank Knight, CEO Debtsource, about how businesses can manage credit exposure, as well as how to identify potential insolvency risks.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.