Business

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: How to identify potential insolvency risks

Business Day TV talks to Frank Knight, CEO of Debtsource

09 August 2023 - 20:41
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/OLIVIER LE MOAL
Picture: 123RF/OLIVIER LE MOAL

Businesses offering trade credit are seeing a rise in insolvencies, with factors such as load-shedding and higher interest rates contributing to the increase. Business Day TV spoke to Frank Knight, CEO Debtsource, about how businesses can manage credit exposure, as well as how to identify potential insolvency risks.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: How to identify potential insolvency risks
Business
2.
Business lobby group commends metros for opposing ...
National
3.
ADAM CRAKER: SA can learn from India’s business ...
Opinion
4.
FREE | Read the July 2023 edition of Business Law ...
Business
5.
Spitz interdicts entity selling ‘fake’ Carvela ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.