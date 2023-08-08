WEBINAR | An SME guide to navigate business challenges

It takes a great amount of resilience for any business, especially small and medium enterprises, to become sustainable and profitable.

Any small business owner will tell you that the past few years haven’t been easy. Load-shedding alone has rapidly increased operational costs for many, with challenges such as water outages and high interest rates adding to their burden.

Nedbank is committed to supporting small businesses by sharing ways to rise above these challenges.

Register for this event where industry experts will tell you how they succeeded in building and maintaining thriving businesses and give practical strategies you can implement.

Hosted by Zinathi Gquma, speakers will include:

Alan Shannon: Executive: small business services & private clients, Nedbank

Raghmah Solomon: Founder, Vortex Design Solutions; and

Greg Walsh: CEO, G&G Productions.

Event details

Date : August 17 2023

Time : 10am — 11am

Venue : The Empire Conference and Events Venue, Park Town, Johannesburg.

Click here to register for this event.