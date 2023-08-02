The National Development Plan is eyeing full employment and poverty eradication by 2030, but with SA projected to grow by an average annual rate of 0.75%, Business for SA (B4SA) says that the joblessness rate will jump to 38.1% by then.
The concern has been raised with President Cyril Ramaphosa. Business Day TV spoke to Martin Kingston, chair of B4SA for more detail.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Business sounds alarm about unemployment levels
Business Day TV spoke to Chris Yelland, energy analyst and MD at EE Publishers
The National Development Plan is eyeing full employment and poverty eradication by 2030, but with SA projected to grow by an average annual rate of 0.75%, Business for SA (B4SA) says that the joblessness rate will jump to 38.1% by then.
The concern has been raised with President Cyril Ramaphosa. Business Day TV spoke to Martin Kingston, chair of B4SA for more detail.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.