WATCH: Business sounds alarm about unemployment levels

Business Day TV spoke to Chris Yelland, energy analyst and MD at EE Publishers

02 August 2023 - 15:35 Business Day TV
The National Development Plan is eyeing full employment and poverty eradication by 2030, but with SA projected to grow by an average annual rate of 0.75%, Business for SA (B4SA) says that the joblessness rate will jump to 38.1% by then.

The concern has been raised with President Cyril Ramaphosa. Business Day TV spoke to Martin Kingston, chair of B4SA for more detail.

