Absa’s PMI slipped to 47.3 in July from 47.6 in June. According to the bank, while the decrease is marginal, it does mask substantial changes in some of the major subcomponents, such as the business activity index, which tanked almost 11 points. Business Day TV discussed the print in greater detail with Miyelani Maluleke, Senior Economist at Absa.
WATCH: Sharp fall in business activity weighs on Absa PMI
Business Day TV spoke to Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke
