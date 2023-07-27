Business schools in SA are facing challenges in equipping students with skills to navigate perpetual regional and global crises, especially in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s David Furlonger who shared his wider perspective on the topic.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Business schools: a world of contradictions
Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail’s David Furlonger
Business schools in SA are facing challenges in equipping students with skills to navigate perpetual regional and global crises, especially in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s David Furlonger who shared his wider perspective on the topic.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Business schools: a world of contradictions
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.