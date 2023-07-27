Business

WATCH: Business schools: a world of contradictions

Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail’s David Furlonger

27 July 2023 - 17:54
Picture: 123RF/13448006
Business schools in SA are facing challenges in equipping students with skills to navigate perpetual regional and global crises, especially in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s David Furlonger who shared his wider perspective on the topic.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

