Business

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Toco’s mission to turn carbon credits into an everyday currency

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Paul Rowett, co-founder and CEO of Toco

03 July 2023 - 18:27 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/SARAYUTSY
Picture: 123RF/SARAYUTSY

Carbon credits as a form of everyday currency is focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Paul Rowett, co-founder and CEO of Toco.

Toco is a digital payment platform and digital currency that aims to disrupt the world of carbon trading and carbon credits. 

Carbon trading is a market-based approach to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. It works by creating a system in which companies can buy and sell permits to emit a certain amount of carbon dioxide. The permits are typically issued by governments or other regulatory bodies, and their price is determined by supply and demand.

Rowett says there is an emerging trend of climate tech solutions aimed specifically at mitigating climate change. But very few solutions make it possible for the everyday person to take climate action.

Join the discussion: 

He explains that Toco is a form of ‘money’ that can be stored as tonnes of carbon in a digital wallet on mobile phones, turning everyday purchases into climate action.

Each toco represents one tonne of carbon removed from the atmosphere, and which has been independently verified as carbon emission reductions. It can be used to pay for services and products, or to count achieved carbon reductions.

Topics of discussion include: an explanation of carbon credits and trading; differentiator of Toco; the business model for platform; and how it is set to be used in SA. 

Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. 

MORE PODCASTS

PODCAST | Human resources specialists’ take on tech in SA

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Kiveshen Moodley, country manager for SA at Workday; and Vinolia Singh, Adcorp’s chief people officer
Business
5 days ago

PODCAST | Health tech promises new twist to prescriptions

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by EMGuidance co-founders Dr Mohammed Dalwai and Dr Yaseen Khan.
Companies
1 week ago

PODCAST | FlySafair eyes growth in turbulent economy

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer at FlySafair
Business
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA businesses need to ensure they have a robust ...
Business
2.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business
3.
FREE TO READ | Examining the em(power)ment ...
Business
4.
WATCH: SA will not change foreign policy for ...
Business
5.
FREE | Read the June 2023 edition of Business Law ...
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.