FREE TO READ | Energy magazine examines our alternative future

Business Day TV speaks to Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments
The staged ‘mutiny’ is a way for the two blood-thirsty bandits to get an offramp in a war they are losing - and blame others
Communications minister Mondli Gungubele has made an urgent application to the Pretoria high court which will be heard on Tuesday.
Business Day TV speaks to political analyst,Ongama Mtimka
Business Day TV speaks to David Furlonger, editor-at-large for Financial Mail
The slowdown in credit demand is mainly driven by an easing in both household and corporate lending growth
Jan Nelson has simple advice for investors seeking exposure to the JSE’s only pure copper play: if youre looking for significant short-term gains you’re in the wrong space
The US has been in the grip of an opioid overdose epidemic for years, with almost 80,000 deaths reported from use of opioids in 2022 alone
The former batsman was considerably less grumpy before the start of the second day of the second Ashes Test
It's a limited-edition pony that flexes V8 biceps in style
In this issue of Energy we take a look at the possibility of liquefied natural gas being used as a power source in SA, but the debate is murky because of the fast-changing overall energy market, SA’s underdeveloped gas market and load-shedding pressure encouraging desperate solutions with long-term consequences.
On the other hand hydropower resources ensures stable delivery (solar only works when the sun shines, for instance), but with SA a water-scarce country, does hydropower fit into SA's overall energy strategy?
We examine battery energy storage systems, with ground having already been broken in December 2022 in KwaZulu-Natal, at Elandskop, part of the first phase of the Eskom Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project. This includes the installation of about 199MW of additional capacity, with 833MWh storage of distributed battery storage plants at eight Eskom distribution substation sites throughout the country. The BESS project is expected to contribute to the country's reserve margin.
We also look at the National Energy Act coming into effect; the challenges and opportunities for women in the energy sector; and more.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
FREE TO READ | Energy magazine examines our alternative future
Different power sources are in the spotlight in this edition as SA goes in search of long-term sustainability of supply
In this issue of Energy we take a look at the possibility of liquefied natural gas being used as a power source in SA, but the debate is murky because of the fast-changing overall energy market, SA’s underdeveloped gas market and load-shedding pressure encouraging desperate solutions with long-term consequences.
On the other hand hydropower resources ensures stable delivery (solar only works when the sun shines, for instance), but with SA a water-scarce country, does hydropower fit into SA's overall energy strategy?
We examine battery energy storage systems, with ground having already been broken in December 2022 in KwaZulu-Natal, at Elandskop, part of the first phase of the Eskom Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project. This includes the installation of about 199MW of additional capacity, with 833MWh storage of distributed battery storage plants at eight Eskom distribution substation sites throughout the country. The BESS project is expected to contribute to the country's reserve margin.
We also look at the National Energy Act coming into effect; the challenges and opportunities for women in the energy sector; and more.
Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
ALSO READ:
GUGU LOURIE: Tech can drive renewable energy firms beyond compliance to bring benefits to all
Mining waste: A new green energy source?
A $75bn methane fix is the most effective way to fight climate change
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.