WATCH: Working to support SMEs

Business Day TV speaks to John Dludlu, CEO of the Small Business Institute

29 June 2023 - 18:40
Picture; 123RF/BLEAKSTAR
Picture; 123RF/BLEAKSTAR

According to data from the Small Business Institute (SBI), SA urgently needs to reassess its strategy for economic growth. SME’s, typically an important engine and indicator of a country’s performance, are struggling to stay afloat in the prevailing conditions. Business Day TV speaks SBI CEO John Dludlu on its efforts to support them.

