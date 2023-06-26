Business FREE TO READ | Examining the em(power)ment balance in SA Our fragile energy supply must be strengthened to feed the economy, which in turn drives and is driven by the benefits of transformation B L Premium

The focus for this issue of Empowerment is ironically within the name of the publication, “power”. But the power we are focusing on is the more traditional power needed to light up our country and economy.

There is no doubt about the debilitating impact the insecure energy supply has on every aspect of society, but especially the economy. We know that empowerment suffers when there is slow or no economic growth. What has happened since the appointment of a minister of electricity located in the Presidency? We look at the challenges he has faced since taking office, his progress so far, and the options available to sort out the energy crisis. It is not an easy task, and, just over three months since his appointment, it looks like he is on a hiding to nothing...