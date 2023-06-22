Business

WATCH: How start-up is closing SA firms’ noncompliance gap

Business Day TV speaks to InfoDocs founder and CEO Joshua Alexandre

22 June 2023 - 20:35
Picture: 123RF/PEOPLEIMAGES12
Picture: 123RF/PEOPLEIMAGES12

Despite noncompliance having costly consequences for businesses, 72% SA’s companies do not submit annual returns.

Business Day TV spoke to start-up InfoDocs founder and CEO Joshua Alexandre about how to counter business noncompliance in SA.

