FREE TO READ | New Switched magazine will help guide your tech journey

Business Day TV talks to Sithembile Bopela from FNB Wealth and Investments
Rand Water has not maintained its electrical infrastructure
Judge says Special Investigating Unit can seek to widen probe to include master’s degrees at the university
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
The building materials group aims to meet customer demand and enhance operational efficiency with the acquisition
The BER’s retailer confidence and profitability indices fell to their lowest levels since mid 2020, when hard Covid-19 lockdowns were in place
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe
Authorities say the attackers were an Islamic State-affiliated group
Searches by French prosecutors relate to alleged tender violations and favouritism
Fleet groundings and huge losses give way to huge profits and record orders
Technology is more than the latest, flashiest new phone, tablet or computer, and it’s more than all the talk about how 5G or artificial intelligence (AI) or autonomous vehicles or robotics are going to change our lives.
It has become an integral part of society, culture and business, and to relegate it to the backs of our minds and treat it as something that has only a vague impact on our current tasks does us all a disservice. As things like social media, AI and automation continue to reinvent the way we communicate, interact and do business, it’s more important than ever to understand the potential impact of these ever-evolving technologies.
Due to the fast-paced nature of the technology industry, it’s understandable that many of us battle to keep up. That’s why we have launched Switched. We’re currently told to think of technology as a tool, but that implies the use of blunt force. Rather, I prefer to think of it as an instrument. Only by understanding its nuances, by devoting time to understanding and thereby mastering it, can we create art or meaningful impact.
Our job is to walk that road with you, helping to foster that sense of wonder as well as a balanced understanding of what’s possible and what isn’t. We hope you enjoy the journey!
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
FREE TO READ | New Switched magazine will help guide your tech journey
Keeping up with fast-evolving developments in technology is no longer optional to be able to leverage the benefits
Technology is more than the latest, flashiest new phone, tablet or computer, and it’s more than all the talk about how 5G or artificial intelligence (AI) or autonomous vehicles or robotics are going to change our lives.
It has become an integral part of society, culture and business, and to relegate it to the backs of our minds and treat it as something that has only a vague impact on our current tasks does us all a disservice. As things like social media, AI and automation continue to reinvent the way we communicate, interact and do business, it’s more important than ever to understand the potential impact of these ever-evolving technologies.
Due to the fast-paced nature of the technology industry, it’s understandable that many of us battle to keep up. That’s why we have launched Switched. We’re currently told to think of technology as a tool, but that implies the use of blunt force. Rather, I prefer to think of it as an instrument. Only by understanding its nuances, by devoting time to understanding and thereby mastering it, can we create art or meaningful impact.
Our job is to walk that road with you, helping to foster that sense of wonder as well as a balanced understanding of what’s possible and what isn’t. We hope you enjoy the journey!
Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
ALSO READ:
Generative AI will soon be the bedrock of business
AI angels? The pros and cons of chatbot therapists
CEO says Google not rushing to be first in AI innovations
AI evolves so quickly that no-one really knows how things will unfold
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.