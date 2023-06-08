Business

THE BIG IDEA

WATCH: BEE schemes in focus

Business Day TV speaks to independent economist Duma Gqubule and political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki

08 June 2023 - 20:34
Picture: 123RF/iofoto
Picture: 123RF/iofoto

The government’s broad-based BEE aims to promote business ownership integration in the economy. To fulfil this mandate companies have BEE share reserves for black investors. Business Day TV spoke to independent economist Duma Gqubule and political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki who weighed in on the efficacy of BEE share schemes.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Seven reasons a Mac is the best choice to keep ...
Business
2.
PODCAST | Imizizi bets on venture building model ...
Business
3.
WATCH: Business joins Cyril Ramaphosa’s efforts ...
Business
4.
How SMEs can take back their power
Business
5.
PODCAST | The case for heating up SA’s homes with ...
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.