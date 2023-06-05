PODCAST | Why SA languishes among bottom 10 for mining attractiveness

The rand firmed more than 1.2% in intraday trade its biggest one-day gain in three weeks
Business Law & Tax host Evan Pickworth interviews Ntebaleng Sekabate and Andries Myburgh from ENSafrica ahead of this week’s Junior Mining Indaba taking place in Johannesburg.
SA has been ranked in the bottom 10 jurisdictions in the Fraser Institute’s 2022 Survey of Mining Companies.
While geologic and economic considerations are important factors in mineral exploration, a region’s policy climate is also an important investment consideration.
When considering both policy and mineral potential in the Investment Attractiveness Index, Zimbabwe ranks as the least attractive jurisdiction in the world for investment followed by Mozambique, South Sudan, and Angola. Also, in the bottom 10 (beginning with the least attractive for investment) are Zambia, SA, China, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Papua New Guinea, and Tanzania. Africa is the region with the most jurisdictions (8) in the bottom 10.
The 10 least attractive jurisdictions for investment based on the Policy Perception Index (PPI) rankings (starting with the worst) are Zimbabwe, Guinea (Conakry), Mozambique, China, Angola, Papua New Guinea, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Nunavut, Mongolia, and SA. This year, six of the bottom 10 jurisdictions are in Africa, followed by Asia (2), Oceania (1), and Canada (1).
