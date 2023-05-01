Market activity was muted on Friday due to the long weekend
We highlight six projects working for change, and examine how meaningful corporate CSI partnerships can have a significant impact on children’s education and development
One of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic is that many corporates are revisiting their corporate social investment (CSI). This is partly an economic decision because of the impact Covid-19 had on many companies and individuals. But it is also because, in many ways, our priorities have changed since the height of the pandemic, which is still with us today, albeit in a more low-key manner.
The good thing is that many companies are still committed to spending money on social responsibility projects, whether in education, economic development or the environment. It could also mean addressing issues such as literacy or poverty alleviation.
One of the controversial projects in recent times, and an important topic, is the development at the River Club in Cape Town. We look at a part of this project — the attempts to preserve the heritage of the First Nation people of SA — that not many people have been talking about. But we also look at some projects which deal with the environment or promote better health.
In the end, CSI is meant to uplift poor communities so that, eventually, we will have a more equitable society. That society is a long way off and, until then, we must ensure that CSI spending is done in the most effective manner.
FREE TO READ | CSI magazine looks at what is needed for a sustainable future
