Business

FREE TO READ | Credit Management Insight

Lenders must balance their responsibility between fuelling the economy by extending credit and controlling bad debts

24 February 2023 - 10:37
Picture: 123RF/NIGHTUNTER
Picture: 123RF/NIGHTUNTER

Struggling consumers and businesses in SA face the prospect of the country having a 45% chance of falling into that third of the global economy likely to dip into a recession in 2023.

As household expenses go up as a result of the electricity tariff increases, consumer spending is likely to be suppressed at a time when the economy needs more stimulation from spending.

This means lenders need to strike a balance between their responsibility to fuel the economy by extending credit to consumers and businesses while maintaining policies which reduce bad debts.

Lenders in the business space are also tightening credit risk assessment criteria in light of heightened risks, while results from the Experian 2022 Q4 Consumer Default Index (CDI) paint a worrying picture of consumers under immense financial pressure.

Meanwhile concerns have emerged from various industry players that the current credit pricing caps stipulated in the National Credit Act have created an unintended consequence by reducing access to credit, especially among lower-income earners.

 

Browse through the pages below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

ALSO READ:

National Treasury slashes 2023 GDP projections to lowest levels since 2020

The electricity crisis will weigh on investment decisions and reduce profitability through lost production and increased operating costs
Economy
2 days ago

What the latest data says about the risk of recession

The Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator shows momentum in economic activity contracted on a monthly basis
Economy
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MultiChoice's strong investment in local content ...
Business
2.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business
3.
Vodacom boss wins 2023 MyBroadband Telecoms CEO ...
Business
4.
WATCH: Business reacts to Budget 2023
Business
5.
FREE TO READ | Credit Management Insight
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.