FREE TO READ | Credit Management Insight

Struggling consumers and businesses in SA face the prospect of the country having a 45% chance of falling into that third of the global economy likely to dip into a recession in 2023.
As household expenses go up as a result of the electricity tariff increases, consumer spending is likely to be suppressed at a time when the economy needs more stimulation from spending.
This means lenders need to strike a balance between their responsibility to fuel the economy by extending credit to consumers and businesses while maintaining policies which reduce bad debts.
Lenders in the business space are also tightening credit risk assessment criteria in light of heightened risks, while results from the Experian 2022 Q4 Consumer Default Index (CDI) paint a worrying picture of consumers under immense financial pressure.
Meanwhile concerns have emerged from various industry players that the current credit pricing caps stipulated in the National Credit Act have created an unintended consequence by reducing access to credit, especially among lower-income earners.
Lenders must balance their responsibility between fuelling the economy by extending credit and controlling bad debts
