FREE | Read the February 2023 edition of Business Law & Tax

Kenya's data protection office sets bar for personal data disclosure, ESG takes on new prominence in mining, SA's greylisting looming larger and labour law set to change businesses

17 February 2023 - 15:48
Picture: BUSINESS DAY/123RF/ANTON SAMSONOV
In a landmark decision, Kenya's Office of the Data Protection Commissioner has delivered one of the first rulings to form the foundation of data protection jurisprudence in Kenya. It will act as a guide on how to frame and successfully litigate future complaints of alleged breaches of confidential information.

Investors in mining projects (whether debt or equity) are increasingly focused on environmental, social & governance (ESG) factors when making investment decisions. Because miners with better ESG ratings are delivering higher returns, miners in future will have to demonstrate a commitment to these principles to access meaningful capital.

The political and economic risks of doing business with a greylisted country are high for many countries. But there is also a domestic cost, as SA, which is attempting to meet the deadline of the end of February to avoid this step being taken against it, might discover.

Huge amounts of legislative changes in 2023 are going to affect the labour market. Although these may not be finalised during the course of the year, they could have a significant impact on the job market as well as the ability to absorb, create and retain jobs.

More on these stories and others, available in this month's edition of Business Law & Tax.

 

Browse through the full publication below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

Also listen to our Business Law Focus podcasts, hosted by Evan Pickworth:

