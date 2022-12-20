Meet the inspiring winners of the 2022 Saica Top 35-under-35 chartered accountants competition
The SA chartered accountancy body’s annual awards laud young achievers who are excelling in their profession, while also making a meaningful contribution to society
The winners of the 2022 South African Institute of Chartered Accountants’ (Saica) Top 35-under-35 competition have been announced.
Launched in 2014, this prestigious annual competition recognises those charted accountants, under the age of 35, who are not only excelling in their professional capacity, but are making a meaningful contribution to society and steering the profession in the right direction.
Selected by a diverse, multidisciplinary judging panel, the 2022 winners are considered the cream of the crop: those who have gone the extra mile to achieve their career aspirations.
Indeed, all of 2022’s 35 finalists are individuals who have not only successfully pursued their career dreams, but have moved swiftly through the ranks to lead operations within notable organisations.
Overall winner: Mathabo Zandile Makhaya
Makhaya (32) is the group financial manager for Health at Harmony Gold Mining Company, where she provides strategic financial oversight to the internal health management team of 44,000 employees.
She sits on the board of the Mineworkers Provident Fund (MWPF) and, as chairperson of its investment committee, has led the team to expand alternatives and impact investing to enhance returns for members with a corresponding increase in social benefits in targeted areas such as digital infrastructure in Sub-Saharan Africa, among others.
Makhaya is also a founding committee member of the Asset Owners Forum SA (AOFSA) through MWPF representation, a voluntary coalition of pension funds with the strategic aim of investing in infrastructure projects in the country. The total estimated value of the forum is about R3-trillion.
Passionate about transformation, small-business development and impact investing, with a specific focus on gender equality and women’s empowerment through education, she is an ambitious young woman challenging the status quo in a predominantly male industry.
Makhaya is most proud of her work to enable multiple small businesses to go through enterprise supplier development programmes (ESDs) and contribute to the communities in which they operate. This led her to win the Young Leaders Connect 2022 “Lift-up Leader in Business” and “IDEAL Authentic Leadership” awards for her consistent demonstration of humble and bold leadership and commitment to transformation in her areas of influence.
‘Develop’ award winner: Josh Moritz
After completing his training contract at EY and returning from the USA where he worked for CrossCountry Consulting, Moritz (32) joined DocFox in 2017.
DocFox automates businesses’ know-your-customer (KYC) processes, so their compliance teams can make better informed decisions in a fraction of the time, all while in the pursuit of making money laundering impossible.
Having been a part of the founding leadership team, Moritz has aided in making key financial and strategic decisions that have ensured that DocFox has continuously grown by 100% year on year.
He played a major role in growing the business from a team of just six to one that now boasts more than 80 employees, with over 250 financial institutions using the company’s product each day.
Mortiz believes that his role as a leader is to recognise each team member’s potential and to support them in furthering their careers. He is zealous about helping people achieve the things they don’t believe to be a possibility for them.
‘Influence’ award winner: Christiaan van den Berg
Van den Berg, 28, is the co-founder and CEO of JobJack, a technology platform that makes entry-level employment opportunities accessible to low-income job seekers.
Where the norm is for such prospective employees to spend up to R932 per month on printing and transport costs to try to find employment, JobJack allows them to create an online CV/profile for free and connects them to thousands of job opportunities they can apply for via their mobile phones.
Companies can then streamline their recruitment via an automated process in which they are connected to relevant candidates that fit their vacancies best — saving all parties major costs and time.
JobJack now has over 1.2-million registered job seekers and is growing by 3,000 job seekers per day. It services over 2,000 employers across SA such as Pep Stores, Woolworths, City of Cape Town, TFG, McDonald’s, KFC and many more.
The company has placed over 8,000 low-income individuals in sustainable jobs over the past 2.5 years. The aim is to place another 20,000 in the next 18 months.
‘Lead’ award winner: Louw Barnardt
Barnardt, 34, cofounded the award-winning finance firm, Outsourced CFO (OCFO), at the end of 2013.
He spearheaded the creation of the leadership and strategic frameworks on which the company is built. His vision in the arenas of marketing and sales, and his passion for strong execution have led to the creation of a scalable business that has grown from a team of two to one of 70 in just under nine years, posting more than an average of 50% growth per year.
Barnardt co-created OCFO not only to be a business built on integrity and flawless ethics, but a meaningful place to work, with an incredible culture and unmatched capabilities to accelerate the careers and personal growth of all of its employees.
OCFO now serves clients from over 25 different countries, with a staff operating on three continents including from six provinces in SA.
Outside OCFO, Louw and his team have set up the Founders Foundation NPC, a non-profit vehicle that runs various programmes and initiatives for young and previously disadvantaged entrepreneurs who are just starting their career journeys.
Together with corporate partners, the foundation has helped to secure more than R80m in funding opportunities for young entrepreneurs and has supported more than a 150 of them with financial mentorship.
'Gamechanger' award winner: Boitumelo Kuzwayo
Kuzwayo, 35, is the deputy head of the University of Johannesburg’s (UJ) commercial accounting department and a senior lecturer at the university.
She has contributed to providing previously disadvantaged students with access to quality education by being the project co-ordinator for two Finance and Accounting Services Sector Education and Training Authority (Fasset) programmes (bursary and academic support) with a total budget of R33.9m. This involved leading a team of 95 individuals including lecturers, tutors and mentors.
These programmes have supported some 400 beneficiaries since 2018, with an average pass rate of 90%.
In 2016, Kuzwayo was an independent non-executive director for the audit and risk committee at the South African State Theatre. She contributed to assisting the entity to go from a disclaimer audit opinion in 2016/17 to an unqualified audit opinion in the 2017/18 financial year.
Reflections on 2022’s competition
Reflecting on this year’s Top 35-under-35 competition, Saica CEO Freeman Nomvalo said, “It is truly rewarding to see so many young chartered accountants breaking glass ceilings and challenging the status quo by consistently making an impact on the livelihoods of South Africans.
“All of the finalists have proven to be purpose-driven individuals who act in the public’s interest and are the glimmer of hope we should all embrace in a developing economy. I applaud them for their commendable determination and enthusiasm to making this country a better place for all who live in it.”
Gerinda Engelbrecht, Saica’s project director for digital Content and publishing, highlighted the value of this annual competition. “Each year we are blown away by the candidates’ talent and accomplishments. We are delighted to know that these young chartered accountants are the future leaders of our country and will continue to make a difference not only in their workplaces, but in their communities.”
Sponsors who contributed to the success of the 2022 edition of the competition included Standard Bank, Makosi, Xero, Milpark Education, Chartered Accountants (SA) Medical Aid Fund (Camaf), the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), Heavy Chef, Thamani, Caseware Africa/Adapt IT and PPS.
