Meet the inspiring winners of the 2022 Saica Top 35-under-35 chartered accountants competition

The winners of the 2022 South African Institute of Chartered Accountants’ (Saica) Top 35-under-35 competition have been announced.

Launched in 2014, this prestigious annual competition recognises those charted accountants, under the age of 35, who are not only excelling in their professional capacity, but are making a meaningful contribution to society and steering the profession in the right direction.

Selected by a diverse, multidisciplinary judging panel, the 2022 winners are considered the cream of the crop: those who have gone the extra mile to achieve their career aspirations.

Indeed, all of 2022’s 35 finalists are individuals who have not only successfully pursued their career dreams, but have moved swiftly through the ranks to lead operations within notable organisations.

Overall winner: Mathabo Zandile Makhaya

Makhaya (32) is the group financial manager for Health at Harmony Gold Mining Company, where she provides strategic financial oversight to the internal health management team of 44,000 employees.

She sits on the board of the Mineworkers Provident Fund (MWPF) and, as chairperson of its investment committee, has led the team to expand alternatives and impact investing to enhance returns for members with a corresponding increase in social benefits in targeted areas such as digital infrastructure in Sub-Saharan Africa, among others.

Makhaya is also a founding committee member of the Asset Owners Forum SA (AOFSA) through MWPF representation, a voluntary coalition of pension funds with the strategic aim of investing in infrastructure projects in the country. The total estimated value of the forum is about R3-trillion.