Missed payroll? Sage shows you how to get back on track
To avoid payroll errors, outsource the function to a reliable external payroll provider, says the market leader in accounting, payroll and payment systems
Missing the payroll run means staff don’t get paid on time, and no employer wants to be in that situation. But missed payroll happens for several reasons, including mistakes in the payroll process and financial pressures.
Luckily, there are a few things you can do to avoid this and never miss payroll again.
The importance of paying employees on time
If you don’t pay employees on time, they could lose trust and motivation and start looking to work elsewhere, bringing your operations to a juddering halt.
Not paying staff on time can sour the relationship with employees and significantly damage a business, so employers must do payroll correctly. The date you will pay employees must be specified in their contract — this is law-binding. Failure to pay on time is a breach of contract, which entitles employees to claim compensation.
Missing payroll could also create trouble with Sars because you might miss the deadline for submitting Monthly Employer Declaration (EMP201) or payroll reports — which could incur penalties.
Why businesses miss payroll
Employers miss payroll deadlines because of insufficient funds, and mistakes in the payroll process.
One of the biggest challenges for businesses struggling to pay employees comes from cash flow problems, including:
- Late payments from clients ;
- Buying new equipment without considering the need to pay salaries;
- Spending money to fulfil an order, but sales don’t happen; and
- A hefty tax bill that needs to be paid.
Payroll process mistakes happen because businesses underestimate what it takes to run a payroll function effectively, efficiently and accurately. When unqualified staff run the payroll process, it increases the risk of non-compliance and other challenges down the line.
How to avoid missing payroll
To avoid problems with payroll deadlines, always issue and collect invoices on time and plan your cash flow. The sooner you identify problems, the more time you have to solve them.
Consider using a cash flow forecasting app, which allows you to update data regularly and plan scenarios (for example, what would happen if you delayed a certain payment?). If cash is still scarce, prioritise your most important suppliers, delay payments to others where possible and ask landlords and Sars for payment extensions.
Then look at your funding options, such as short-term loans, asking your bank to extend payment facilities, delaying payments or restructuring your debt. Make sure you can repay any loans, or you may end up with even more financial problems in the future.
If late payments from clients are the problem, consider invoice financing, which includes factoring and discounting. These lend you a percentage of your unpaid invoices immediately. Invoice financing comes with a fee, but it’s worth considering if it means paying staff on time.
Stakeholder communication is critical
What if none of these strategies work and you’re still going to miss payroll?
Keep your bank and other stakeholders such as Sars informed, too. They tend to be more understanding if you keep them updated.
If the problem is a mistake in your payroll process, identify how it occurred and when it will be rectified, and assure employees it won’t happen again. Give them a timescale for payment and if you can’t, be open about it.
If the problem was due to cash flow, address the short- and long-term financial issues in your company without delay —such as cutting costs and increasing prices.
How to prevent further payroll issues
If you fail to pay your employees and become insolvent, they become creditors, and insolvency forces you to prioritise their interests over the company’s. Talk to a debt specialist or insolvency practitioner about your options.
If the problem is a process mistake, using payroll solutions and automating your processes will help. This will simplify your payroll duties and reduce manual data capturing, errors and data duplication, which reduces the risk of future mistakes. Automation also makes the payroll process easier and brings expertise to the fingertips of non-experts.
Payroll process mistakes happen, because businesses underestimate what is involved with running a payroll function effectively, efficiently and accurately.
Errors involving manual calculations on complex, one-time payroll areas and missing information, such as new joiner details, tax code changes or deductions, are significant causes of payroll not being processed on time.
However, as more people use automated software or outsourced service providers, these issues are becoming less prevalent. Both are significantly less expensive and accessible to small businesses.
The benefits of outsourcing payroll
The best approach to avoiding payroll errors is to outsource the function to an external payroll provider. By using the latest payroll software, a reliable external payroll provider can manage your entire payroll process and ensure timely and accurate completion, no matter the complexity of your operations.
Since payroll has changed over the last few years with frequent amendments to legislation, outsourcing also gives you peace of mind that dedicated experts are staying on top of payroll legislation and meeting reporting deadlines.
Many smaller businesses underestimate the skills required to manage payroll internally, making outsourcing a popular option. Switching to an outsourced provider frees up time and removes the worry of being late or getting it wrong.
Using accountants and other advisers
Financially stressed businesses should consider getting guidance from their accountant, bank manager or other financial advisers.
These advisers can review any underlying issues and recommend additional actions you may require, such as increasing profitability, changing your business model or revisiting the working capital set-up.
Outsourcing to an accountant ensures accurate Sars returns. If you appoint your accountant as your agent, they can file and contact Sars on your behalf.
Accountants can also aid business recovery because they can advise you of options available, like the Employment Tax Incentive (ETI).
The prospect of missing payroll can be stressful for any business owner. However, following the procedures outlined here may make the process more bearable for you and your employees.
Most importantly, it will make your business and payroll processes more sustainable and resilient in the future.
This article was paid for by Sage.