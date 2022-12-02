Hybrid work is here to stay; the challenge is making it sustainable

China’s ‘zero-Covid-19’ policies have weighed heavily on its economy, with services activity at six-month lows in November
The world today looks nothing like it did in 2019, 2020 or even 2021. SA and its global counterparts are experiencing significant social, economic and political uncertainty. Businesses too have to navigate this unpredictability and have had to learn to do more with less. They have simultaneously had to adapt to a constantly evolving hybrid work landscape.
“Hybrid workplaces are defined by flexibility in how, when and where people work, but employers and employees are largely divided about its success, benefits and challenges,” says Colin Erasmus, chief marketing and operations officer (CMOO) at Microsoft SA.
“Expectations around the role of work and the way it is done are at odds with employer perceptions and a productivity paranoia where leaders question whether employees are being productive. The disconnect risks making hybrid work unsustainable. Leaders need to pivot from worrying about whether their people are working enough to helping them focus on the work that’s most important,” he says.
WATCH | Business Day TV's Michael Avery discusses 'The Future of Work” with PWC partner Dave Ives, First Digital at First Technology executive manager Gabriel Malherbe and Microsoft SA CMOO Colin Erasmus.
Many of the challenges COOs face vary depending on industries, jobs and the culture and people of organisations themselves. However, what they all have in common is an understanding that the past two years have left a lasting imprint and that hybrid is here to stay. The key to making it work is striking a balance between understanding and adapting to changing expectations and prioritising business success.
These were the main findings of Microsoft's 2022 Work Trend Index — an annual study that outlines the top trends business leaders must pay attention to in the shift to hybrid work — and the recent Microsoft SA COO Roundtable.
Prioritising people, places and processes
Today’s business leaders recognise that they must approach the evolving nature of hybrid work with intention or risk being left behind.
“Part of effectively navigating the shift means investing in the three critical elements of people, places and processes — and placing people at the centre of the hybrid work strategy,” says Erasmus. “COOs and business leaders recognise that we need a deep understanding of our people and their preferences around how, when and where to work.”
Culture remains a driving force of hybrid work, and findings from the Work Trend Index show that people come into the office to recapture what they miss: the social connection of being with other people, with 85% of employees motivated by rebuilding team bonds.
Leaders can use the need for connection as an opportunity to rebuild social capital and team bonds — but it needs to be matched by clear and concise communication surrounding team agreements and norms about ways of working. There is now a gap as 38% of hybrid employees say their biggest challenge is knowing when and why to come into the office, yet only 28% of leaders have created team agreements to define these new norms.
COOs additionally need to look at the places and processes that facilitate work, engagement and collaboration, no matter where it is taking place. For many, that means redesigning offices and physical spaces to optimise the hybrid experience, as well as enable the digital processes and provide the technological tools and platforms that people need to work and learn effectively and securely in any location, at any time.
Using technology to do more with less
“Every organisation in every industry will have to infuse technology into every business process and function to do more with less and remain competitive in a South African and global economy characterised by rising inflation, shrinking budgets, supply chain disruption, climate change concerns and ever-growing cyber risks,” says Erasmus.
Doing more with less means consolidating investments and assets — such as around security — by reducing duplicate and redundant solutions, and leveraging technologies that enable consolidation. It also means ensuring that future investments are delivering maximum return on investment.
COOs consequently have to prioritise and plan around issues like sustainability as a business imperative, cybersecurity, changing legislation and compliance, and harnessing the value of data-driven insights.
Addressing these factors will require upskilling employees and investing in the technology needed to optimise business processes and functions, differentiate and innovate, and build resilience in a rapidly changing world.
“Workplaces will continue to evolve equally rapidly, so making hybrid work actually work for everyone will require a deliberate, thoughtful approach around how, when and where to work” says Erasmus. “Businesses and COOs will need to create a plan to empower people for extreme flexibility, invest in space and technology to bridge the physical and digital worlds, and rethink the employee experience to compete for the best and most diverse talent.”
Hybrid work is here to stay; the challenge is making it sustainable
Microsoft's 2022 Work Trend Index finds that making hybrid work actually work involves striking a balance between adapting to changing expectations, and prioritising business success
