FREE | Read the November 2022 edition of Business Law & Tax

Crypto assets have been on the radar of the SA regulators for some time. The Financial Sector Conduct Authority has now declared crypto assets as a financial product, as defined under the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act (Fais).
Providers of financial services in respect of crypto assets will have to consider how to comply with Fais and related legislation that applies to financial service providers — including Fica.
Business Day Business Law & Tax editor Evan Pickworth speaks to candidate attorney Francis Mayebe and Virusha Subban, partner and head of tax, Baker McKenzie Johannesburg, about the power of Sars to search and seize property without a warrant, and what the law says about this.
A UK case makes an interesting finding on a breach of confidence, overheard on CCTV cameras, small merger guidelines have been revised and environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles and reporting have found their way to the maritime sector. The sector also faces issues such as emissions of greenhouse gases and other air pollutants, recycling, ecological affects, business ethics, employee health and safety, as well as accident and safety management.
We also consider recent cases which have clarified when unions can act for employees and when their right to represent employees may be constrained.
More on these stories and others, available in this month's edition of Business Law & Tax.
Read the November 2022 edition of Business Law & Tax
SA regulators shake up world of crypto; length of service does count in cases of disciplinary action; and complex tax consequences may arise for both employers and employees regarding international remote working
Browse through the full publication below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
Also listen to our Business Law Focus podcasts, hosted by Evan Pickworth:
