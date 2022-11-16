×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

FREE | Read the November 2022 edition of Business Law & Tax

SA regulators shake up world of crypto; length of service does count in cases of disciplinary action; and complex tax consequences may arise for both employers and employees regarding international remote working

16 November 2022 - 10:08
Picture: BUSINESS DAY/123RF/ANTON SAMSONOV
Picture: BUSINESS DAY/123RF/ANTON SAMSONOV

Crypto assets have been on the radar of the SA regulators for  some time. The Financial Sector Conduct Authority has now declared crypto assets as a financial product, as defined under the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act (Fais).

Providers of financial services in respect of crypto assets will have to consider how to comply with Fais and related legislation that applies to financial service providers — including Fica.

Business Day Business Law & Tax editor Evan Pickworth speaks to candidate attorney Francis Mayebe and Virusha Subban, partner and head of tax, Baker McKenzie Johannesburg, about the power of Sars to search and seize property without a warrant, and what the law says about this.

A UK case makes an interesting finding on a breach of confidence, overheard on CCTV cameras, small merger guidelines have been revised and environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles and reporting have found their way to the maritime sector. The sector also faces issues such as emissions of greenhouse gases and other air pollutants, recycling, ecological affects, business ethics, employee health and safety, as well as accident and safety management.

We also consider recent cases which have clarified when unions can act for employees and when their right to represent employees may be constrained.

More on these stories and others, available in this month's edition of Business Law & Tax.

 

Browse through the full publication below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

Also listen to our Business Law Focus podcasts, hosted by Evan Pickworth:

READ PREVIOUS EDITIONS:

FREE | Read the October 2022 edition of Business Law & Tax

Prudential Authority urges avoiding one-size-fits all approachto crypto asset service providers, while it appears SA is stalling on blockchain ...
Business
3 weeks ago

FREE | Read the September 2022 edition of Business Law & Tax

The two personal information and access to information acts, Popia and Paia respectively, need to be balanced, SA finds itself at the front of the ...
Business
2 months ago

FREE | Read the August 2022 edition of Business Law & Tax

Copyright protection claims don't always go according to plan, what to learn from advertising via influencers, and how to use the Labour Relations ...
Business
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Green hydrogen holds limitless potential for SA's ...
Business
2.
PODCAST | Funding small businesses through ...
Business
3.
FREE | Read the November 2022 edition of Business ...
Business
4.
The role banks play in society is bigger than ...
Business
5.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.