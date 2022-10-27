×

Business

FREE TO READ| Stakes around renewable, sustainable energy have never been higher

Business Day Energy magazine highlights problems and solutions around pressing issues of energy delivery in SA

27 October 2022 - 11:27
Picture: 123RF/ANTON SAMSONOV
With fuel prices at unprecedented highs, ongoing load-shedding from Eskom and the effects of climate change becoming more apparent by the day, the need to transition to renewable and sustainable forms of energy has never been greater.

While government’s new energy action plan has received praise, industry and the private sector need to make increasing efforts to support renewable energy too.

In this issue of Energy we tackle, among other things, the issues around the National Development Plan's ambitious targets, we analyse the plan to establish a “hydrogen valley” and examine how the mining sector is an important catalyst in the drive for more energy efficiency, while actively diversifying their energy mix to overcome the ongoing power crisis.

Also, Nedbank is calling for a doubling of financing efforts within the green economy. while questions still remain as to how to obtain funding.

Also, on a personal level, as people seek to detach themselves from the grid, what is the real feasibility of implementing comprehensive renewable energy solutions in residential areas? And what is the current state of SA’s electric vehicle market in light of skyrocketing fuel prices driving greater demand?

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

