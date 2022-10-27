FREE TO READ| Stakes around renewable, sustainable energy have never been higher

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The think-tank was behind Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction lie and is an ideological component of the US military-industrial complex
Business Day TV talks to Head of Legal at Luno, Paul Harker
The ANC is still in ‘negotiations and engaging political parties’ that voted with the ANC to remove DA mayor Tania Campbell
CFO Brian Olsavsky says world’s biggest online retailer is bracing for slower economic growth
Prices of goods bought and sold by manufacturers declined less than expected in September, driven mostly by lower fuel costs
United Exports says the funding provided by the International Finance Corporation and FMO will help create over 1,300 direct and indirect jobs by 2030
The Biden administration releases three documents that underscore ‘a very high bar for nuclear employment’
Zimbabwe secure their first Super 12 win at the Twenty20 World Cup
Industry body forecasts 30,000 units will be sold by the end of 2022, led by commercial purchases and smaller-engined alternatives
With fuel prices at unprecedented highs, ongoing load-shedding from Eskom and the effects of climate change becoming more apparent by the day, the need to transition to renewable and sustainable forms of energy has never been greater.
While government’s new energy action plan has received praise, industry and the private sector need to make increasing efforts to support renewable energy too.
In this issue of Energy we tackle, among other things, the issues around the National Development Plan's ambitious targets, we analyse the plan to establish a “hydrogen valley” and examine how the mining sector is an important catalyst in the drive for more energy efficiency, while actively diversifying their energy mix to overcome the ongoing power crisis.
Also, Nedbank is calling for a doubling of financing efforts within the green economy. while questions still remain as to how to obtain funding.
Also, on a personal level, as people seek to detach themselves from the grid, what is the real feasibility of implementing comprehensive renewable energy solutions in residential areas? And what is the current state of SA’s electric vehicle market in light of skyrocketing fuel prices driving greater demand?
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
FREE TO READ| Stakes around renewable, sustainable energy have never been higher
Business Day Energy magazine highlights problems and solutions around pressing issues of energy delivery in SA
With fuel prices at unprecedented highs, ongoing load-shedding from Eskom and the effects of climate change becoming more apparent by the day, the need to transition to renewable and sustainable forms of energy has never been greater.
While government’s new energy action plan has received praise, industry and the private sector need to make increasing efforts to support renewable energy too.
In this issue of Energy we tackle, among other things, the issues around the National Development Plan's ambitious targets, we analyse the plan to establish a “hydrogen valley” and examine how the mining sector is an important catalyst in the drive for more energy efficiency, while actively diversifying their energy mix to overcome the ongoing power crisis.
Also, Nedbank is calling for a doubling of financing efforts within the green economy. while questions still remain as to how to obtain funding.
Also, on a personal level, as people seek to detach themselves from the grid, what is the real feasibility of implementing comprehensive renewable energy solutions in residential areas? And what is the current state of SA’s electric vehicle market in light of skyrocketing fuel prices driving greater demand?
Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
ALSO READ:
LIAM DENNING: What will it cost to go green?
‘First truly global energy crisis’ has hit the world
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.