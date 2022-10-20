×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

FREE TO READ | Medical cover options in 2023

The industry can be a minefield to navigate so consumers should be aware of pitfalls as well as their rights

20 October 2022 - 15:08
Picture: 123RF/wavebreakmediamicro
Picture: 123RF/wavebreakmediamicro

Medical scheme members need to educate themselves regarding their rights and entitlements.

Barry Childs, joint CEO of Insight Actuaries & Consultants, an actuarial and analytics firm practising in the healthcare and life insurance fields, explains that healthcare products are complex so it's a good idea to stay abreast of what benefits are offered by your scheme. Using a broker is a good idea to assist with this.

With that time of the year approaching where consumers can change medical aids, they must realise that it isn't as easy to switch between providers as it is to switch between options within the same scheme. Increases are also on the cards for many of the schemes, though the Council for Medical Schemes has recommended a limit of 5.7% in line with the average expectation of the SA Reserve Bank for inflation in 2023.

Medical schemes face a delicate balancing act between keeping contribution increases affordable for members while ensuring that their schemes remain sustainable. A failure to maintain the required solvency ratio required by the CMS can have catastrophic consequences, and in most cases where schemes go under, solvency is the cause. It is thus key to select a company that has been around for a long time and has good reserves and solvency ratios.

Some experts are still warning that one of the biggest threats to the medical scheme industry is government’s proposed National Health Insurance (NHI). Financial adviser Dawn Ridler says starting to interfere with a taxpayer’s free choice and access to quality health or education are deal-breaker issues.

 

Browse through the pages below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

ALSO READ:

PAUL COX: SA needs more competition in provision of low-cost health benefits

Rapid expansion of access to private healthcare options will, ironically, play a meaningful role in the delivery of universal healthcare
Opinion
1 month ago

The minister & the metaphor: A patient’s guide to legal medicine imports

There are legal options people can take to get medicines that aren’t otherwise available in SA. Two experts break down the process
News & Fox
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business
2.
Google’s rivals urge EU regulators to ensure ...
Business
3.
New Absa Insider Track series is a must for ...
Business
4.
FREE TO READ | World Food Day magazine
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.